DEA and MSP Partner in Drug-Trafficking Operations

State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are continuing to rely on their four-legged partners to fight crime.

Agent Steve VerDow is the DEA Asst. Special Agent in Charge. He says, “Obviously the K-9s are a very integral part of helping us with those investigations.”

The DEA and MSP joined together in Traverse City Thursday for a special K-9 demonstration. They’re highlighting the skills of two different dogs – one trained to detect narcotics in hidden locations. The other has special training to detect any traces of explosives.

The DEA says it’s an important partnership to help dismantle drug operations.

VerDow says, “When we’re looking for drugs hidden in cars and everything, it’s a lot harder for us to find them than it is for the dogs that are trained to do that. We have good probable cause to know the drugs are in that car and everything. But then the dogs can go right to it and find it right away. There’s many, many places in a car or vehicle where it can be hidden where we would have a tough time finding it.” Use of the dogs is becoming increasingly common in northern Michigan.

As opioid use and the meth problem continue to grow in northern Michigan, both agencies say it’s important to work together to be able to investigate drug trafficking.