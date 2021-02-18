Congressman Moolenaar to Propose New Legislation for Rural Broadband Internet

Congressman John Moolenaar visited Mid-Michigan College in Harrison Thursday morning to talk about a new broadband legislation called the Boost Act.

The Boost Act would create a refundable tax credit of up to $300 for homeowners to purchase mobile hotspots or to boost their current device to increase speed.

The legislation would cover areas not already covered by other federal broadband programs.

Congressman Moolenaar says the legislation would especially help with broadband access for families in mid and northern Michigan.

“I think the pandemic has really brought this to a greater understanding for the need for this; whether families are trying to have their children educated, kids are in the school parking lot doing their homework to access the internet,” says Congressman Moolenaar.

Moolenaar plans to introduce the boost act to congress next week.