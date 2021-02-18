CMU Physician Assistant Student, Faculty Help Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine doses continue to roll out across the state, with more being administered Thursday in Mount Pleasant.

And the clinic had help from some CMU students studying for careers in the medical field.

Haley McNabb is a first year physician assistant student at central Michigan University, and Thursday she was one of several PA students who helped administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’m much honored to be a part of this, to be part of science, history, the whole thing so it’s pretty cool,” said McNabb.

It was all done under the watchful eye of health department staff and the director of the PA program at CMU, Debra Kimball-Christie.

“For them to have the opportunity to not only provide hands on patient care and have contact, but to be part of the solution to such a huge problem for the world, it’s interesting and certainly something they’ll remember for years to come,” said Kimball-Christie.

And the entire pandemic has been both a learning and teaching opportunity.

“Infections disease has always been part of the curriculum for a PA, but this has taken it to the next step. Never before have they really lived in the midst of an infectious disease pandemic or issue. It’s something they’re going to be able to not only remember, but they can tell people they’ve been a part of this in years to come,” said Kimball-Christie.

Invaluable life lessons and experiences for the next generation of those on the health care frontlines.

“I think people have really learned the value of medical professionals, everywhere from even janitors in hospitals all the way up to surgeons. It’s kind of been an all hands on deck thing since the pandemic and it just helped people kind of come together a little bit more,” said McNabb.