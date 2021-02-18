Chippewa Hills School District to Propose Annexation to Mid Michigan College

'It could potentially be a game changer'

Chippewa Hills School District is proposing to annex to Mid Michigan college on the May 4th ballot.

In November, Mid Michigan proposed to annex Isabella and Gratiot counties, but the proposal failed.

Now, the community college is hoping that by narrowing in on individual school districts, will help get the proposal passed.

“We have lots of students at community college who attend that site,” says Bob Grover, superintendent of Chippewa Hills School District.

Right now, people who live in the Chippewa Hills district are not covered by a community college district, which means people who live there have to pay out of district costs to go to a community college like Mid Michigan.

“Even though you can live in Mt. Pleasant and attend the [Mid-Michigan] Mt Pleasant location, you’re still paying out of district price, and that is even true for Chippewa Hills residents,” says Grover.

That’s why Chippewa Hills is planning to propose the annexation on the May ballot in two parts:

One to allow the annexation and the other a millage rate of 1.22 mills.

Scott Mertes, vice president of academic affairs and community outreach and Mid-Michigan College, says, “This will, if passed, if both proposals pass and that’s a key point, both proposals have to pass, then their tuition will go from out of district rate, to the in-district rate, which is about a 40 percent reduction in tuition.”

The annexation would also give people 25 and older the opportunity to qualify for the Michigan ReConnect and Future for Frontliners programs, which more than 18,000 people in Mecosta County currently do not qualify for.

Grover says, “That’s a huge investment for any of our community members who want to take advantage of that.”

Giving more people the opportunity to enhance their education and increase job opportunities.

Mertes says, “We understand the value of education, the need for access to education and the financial issues that all educational institutions work with.”

For more information about the annexation proposal, click here: Annexation 2021 Proposal