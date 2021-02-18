Cheboygan City Manager Admits Open Meetings Act Violation

The City of Cheboygan has been looking for a new city manager since November. Current City Manager Tom Eustice planned on retiring at the end of 2020, but without a replacement, he’s stayed on.

The city council recently interviewed three applicants, but the problem is they held the interviews during closed door meetings where the public was barred from witnessing. This was a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Eustice says it wasn’t intentional. “It was a clear violation of the open meetings act,” he said. “I really wasn’t considering that at the time. I was just trying to go by COVID protocols and the health departments rules and regulations. So that’s how it happened.”

None of the applicants they interviewed accepted the position and the search for a new city manager is starting from the beginning.