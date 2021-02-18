Another 861,000 Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that another 861,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

That number is about 100,000 claims more than economists predicted and higher when you include those filing for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

More than 516,000 Americans filed through PUAC, which brings the total first-time claims filed last week to 1.4 million.

Michigan unemployment claims dropped for a sixth week in a row.

More than 15,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Michigan, which is down 4,300 claims from the week before when nearly 20,000 people filed.

A year ago at this time, there were nearly 5,600 new claims.

So far, more than $29.3 billion has been paid to Michigan workers since March 15, 2020.