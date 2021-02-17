Traverse City’s Yen Yoga Receives Michigan Small Business Survival Grant

On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer also announced the state awarded nearly 6,000 small businesses more than $50 million through the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program.

One of those businesses was Yen Yoga and Fitness in Traverse City.

They received a $20,000 survival grant via Networks Northwest.

The yoga studio was preparing to close for good but not anymore.

The owner says this will help them continue services and help sustain their yoga instructors.

The governor says the program helped keep more than 52,000 jobs from drying up.