‘Think Babies Michigan’ to Benefit Lower Income Families

Multiple organizations, hundreds of parents, and state leaders are excited for a new initiative coming to help lower income families across Michigan.

The “Think Babies Michigan” campaign will use $1.5 million over three years to increase enrollment and access to high-quality child care, home visiting, and early intervention for families with low income by 50 percent by 2025.

Parent Leader and Member on the Executive Committee for “Think Babies” Meredith Kennedy says living in rural northern Michigan can present many problems for families, especially with the lack of internet access in some areas. “There are many challenges living in rural Michigan,” she said. “I like to tell people that one thing that happens is we have the Bermuda Triangle above Bay City and then things kind of get lost and rural Michigan really gets disenfranchised from the system.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was a key speaker during the announcement on Wednesday, and he said this initiative will greatly increase support for all Michigan families, regardless of race, location, or economic status. “The think babies Michigan policy agenda which was created with nearly 1,000 parents and community members across the state is a plan to create a better Michigan for families with infants and toddlers who need better access to affordable high quality child care, home visiting support and early intervention services”

Campaign leaders hope the “Think Babies Michigan” initiative will make Michigan a top state to both have and raise babies.