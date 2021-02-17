Subfreezing Temperatures Cover 25% More of Lake Superior in Ice

Lake Superior has been experiencing a historically low percentage of ice for the month of January, but that changed Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says over the past week ice coverage has increased nearly 25%.

Now more than 30% of the lake has ice, a rapid increase from 7% a week ago.

