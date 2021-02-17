Reward Offered to Find Missing Wheatland Township Man

A reward is now being offered to find a missing man out of Mecosta County.

Richard Lee Wymer, 70, was shoveling his driveway around 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 at his residence in Wheatland Township before leaving in his 2000 Suburban northbound from his residence towards M-20.

Wymer is described as 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and white with blue eyes and gray/silver should length hair. He was wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans with green boots on. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion lifting weights.

His Suburban is Gun Metal Gray colored with a large Harley Davidson decal on rear window. Most likely will have a Trump MAGA hat on dashboard. Vehicle shows age. The plate number is 9LMM66.

Wymer left his wallet, credit cards, cash, cell phone and his favorite knife at home. His vehicle had approximately 1/3 of a tank of gas with minimal spare change in it, unknown if any other money was in the vehicle.

Still missing!! Please be on the look out for Mr. Wymer. If seen, please call 911 or MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951. https://t.co/5x7RTWs39F pic.twitter.com/Zune5am43w — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 11, 2021

Wymer spent most of his life in the Gratiot County area but does have property in the Mancelona area.

There is a $1,000 reward for locating Wymer.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.