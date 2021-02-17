Public Advised to Stay off Ice Behind Edenville Dam

Water levels behind the Edenville Dam will be dropping next week.

The public is being instructed to stay off the ice and newly exposed lake bed until further notice.

Work will begin on Feb. 24 as the spillway will be lowered by more than 20 feet to prevent future flooding downstream and restoring the natural flow of the Tobacco River.

Water levels are expected to drop about 12 feet behind the dam and less upstream by March 2.

As the water recedes, dangerous and unstable ice conditions are expected to develop between Dale Road and the remaining portion of the dam west of M-30.

You should also be careful of the Tittabawassee River above the breached section of the dam and below the dam of the Tobacco River.