President Biden Will Travel to Kalamazoo Thursday

The President plans to be in Michigan tomorrow afternoon for a first-hand look at coronavirus vaccine production.

President Joe Biden is traveling to a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo to view COVID-19 vaccine prep.

Pfizer was one of the first companies to receive emergency authorization from the FDA for use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

After the tour, Biden is set to make public remarks to the press.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have more coverage for you Thursday on 9&10 News and Local 32. Stream it live on 9&10 News Plus, where we stream all our bonus content with the VUit app.