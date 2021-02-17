President Biden Postpones Trip to Kalamazoo Until Friday Due to Weather Concerns

President Biden was set to tour the Pfizer Vaccine Production Plant in Kalamazoo on Thursday.

That has been put off until Friday due to the winter weather concerns.

Inclement weather is expected in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday.

President Biden will be talking with workers at Pfizer who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stick with 9&10 News as we bring you more on the president’s trip to Kalamazoo.

