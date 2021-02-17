Online Gambling, Sports Betting Brings in Millions in Taxes to Michigan

Internet gambling and sports betting operators reported close to $43 million after the official launch last month.

Operators say internet gaming receipts totaled close to $30 million and internet sports betting brought in close to $14 million.

Sports betting and online gambling officially launched in Michigan on Jan. 22.

In just a matter of days, they brought in about $4.4 million in taxes and payments to the state of Michigan.

These totals are during the 10 day period between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31.