MTM On The Road: Enjoy Winter Fun With Over 40 Ice Sculptures in Downtown Harbor Springs

There are over 40 hand carved ice sculptures on display now in downtown Harbor Springs.

It’s all part of this year’s Ice Fest and it’s not too late to check them out.

Local businesses went all in this year with such detailed sculptures, some are even interactive.

While you’re down there checking these “cool” sculptures out, you can get plenty of shopping in at the downtown businesses.

You may even work up an appetite and dine in one of their many restaurants.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look around at all the winter fun you can have there right now.