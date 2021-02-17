MDHHS Quietly Extends Restrictions Limiting Restaurant Capacities, Curfew Through March 29

The state health department allowed bars and restaurants to reopen limited indoor dining Feb. 1 with the order set to expire this Sunday Feb. 21.

We learned on Wednesday that the state quietly extended the epidemic order limiting dining room capacity until March 29.

The extension was tucked into an epidemic order from the state on Feb. 4 outlining the return of high school sports.

Right now, Northern Michigan’s News Leader is working to learn why the state extended the restrictions so quickly and why it wasn’t announced.

It means restaurants must limit capacity to 25%, only allow 6 people per table and keep tables 6 feet apart until March 29.

The restrictions also include a 10 p.m. curfew for all Michigan bars and restaurants.