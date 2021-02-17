Michigan Poverty Task Force Highlights Work Done by Local Non Profits

The Michigan Poverty Task Force says 1.4 million people in the state fall under the poverty line.

Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing works to find those struggling from homelessness permanent housing.

They are happy to see Governor Whitmer also looking to lower that number.

“I appreciate that she addresses it because although we address homelessness and poverty in two different ways, it’s really important that we as communities are recognizing where they do intersect together,” said Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing executive director, Becca Binder.

Binder says the Michigan Poverty Task Force shows the state cares about the work they’re doing.

“We have people here working day in and day out, tirelessly on the ground the support people in our communities but in turn we also now have on a governmental level of our state saying we prioritize this and this means something to us,” says Binder.

YouthWork AmeriCorps says right now they’re also working to decrease poverty.

YouthWork AmeriCorps Director, Amanda Scott says, “Get people back to work and teach them new skills that we can use that not only benefit our community and our environment and economy but also provide a living wage for some and something they can be proud of.”

They say a next step would be more aid for organizations like theirs and NMSH.

Scott says, “I would love to see the state and even the federal government invest more in programs like ours so we can see these kids reach their full potential.”

In the coming months NMSH says they look forward to reaching out to other community organizations to best find how they can help next.