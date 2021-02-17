Gov. Whitmer Confident Boosted Vaccine Supplies on the Way

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held another press conference Wednesday afternoon to update the state in the COVID-19 fight.

It was not time yet for any changes to the state’s epidemic orders but she did speak on the changes seen in the vaccine rollout.

With daily COVID-19 cases numbers back in the triple digits and decreasing over the last few months, the focus has been put on the vaccine roll out. Specifically getting it to every corner of the state as quickly as possible.

“We are making headway on our goal,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan is no different than every other state, ready to give vaccine shots but not enough supply to do it.

“There just simply are not enough vaccines to meet demand right now,” said Gov. Whitmer.

With clinics around the state set up and big pharmacies added to the roster, the state says it can handle the demand.

“Our goal remains 50,000 shots a day and we have hit that goal on several occasions,” said Whitmer, “Once we get enough vaccines, we will hit it every day.”

More doses are said to be coming.

“We anticipate to see this trajectory continue,” said Whitmer.

Over the last few weeks, each number of doses administered has been higher than the last.

“The Biden Administration has told us they will give us visibility of at least three weeks, what a minimum will look like,” said Whitmer, “Every week they have upped the number that we expect.”

The goal is still to have 70% of Michiganders vaccinated by the end of the summer. The only way that timeline moves up, is if the White House comes through and Whitmer is confident.

“In a couple of months, the Administration tells us that we will have more vaccines than we have demand,” said Whitmer, “That’ll be a different problem and frankly a better problem.”

Whitmer also spoke about the ongoing negotiations between her office and the legislature on the federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Republicans in both chambers have unveiled their plans and major differences have been exactly how, when and where those monies will be spent.