Free Dental Health Day for Traverse City Patients in Need

A decades-long tradition in northern Michigan is sure to bring a smile to your face, because it brings hundreds of smiles to people in Traverse City.

For 23 years Deerhaven Family Dentistry has been hosting “Doctors with a Heart Day.” They do it every year right around Valentine’s Day. It’s a chance for people without dental insurance or regular access to dental care to get in for free services.

Dr. Lance Beers says, “The guy I just saw five minutes ago, he hadn’t had his teeth cleaned in 29 years. So those are the types of people who we hope to draw to these types of events.”

“It’s rewarding, it’s satisfying. The best part is being to get people out of pain. People that have been in pain for some time and just could not afford dental care. And finally – to be able to extract that tooth or do that filling,” says Dr. Beers.

Last year they saw 100 patients and did $30,000 in free dental work, and they expect about the same again this year.

Deerhaven also holds a similar event exclusively for Veterans every November.