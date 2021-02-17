FishPass Project Will Go to Trial, Construction Halted

Construction of the $20 million FishPass project is on hold – and will be for months – now that the issue will go to trial.

FishPass construction was supposed to start in January. Now a judge says there’s enough evidence to argue it might need to go to a public vote.

Traverse City Resident Rick Buckhalter is behind the lawsuit, and says he feels “a lot of relief. It’s probably not over. I think the city is probably studying, along with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, their options at this point.”

Buckhalter is clearly pleased with the decision of Judge Thomas Power. “I’m very glad he came up with the conclusions he did. They’re very good for the people of Traverse City, and the future of not only this park but other parks.”

There’s a sigh of relief from the Traverse City man who claims a victory in court – without an attorney – and fighting the city on his own. “This is for the kids and the future fishermen. Because if you destroy a park like that you can never get it back. They’re going to excavate thousands and thousands of yards of both riverbanks to create the FishPass project. In addition to cutting down 63 mature trees. I mean, what’s left?”

But elsewhere: disappointment. The Great Lakes Fishery Commission wants to see FishPass move forward. “We were certainly disappointed with the judge’s decision to maintain his injunction.”

Marc Gaden is a spokesman for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission and serves as the organization’s Communications Director and Legislative Liaison. He says they’ll continue to stand behind it. “The partners to FishPass believe this project is so important. Of great importance to not just the Boardman River but the Great Lakes as a whole. We feel it warrants continuing with the legal process and seeing this through.” He adds that FishPass is “really critical to Boardman River Restoration. The restoration of the Boardman River has been going on for decades with dam removal and habitat restoration.”

The judge says FishPass doesn’t appear to be in line with the City Charter – using a research lab in the public space where the Charter calls for it to be used solely for a park purpose. In Tuesday’s ruling, Judge Power said, “It describes, as a world class technology and research center in a park-like setting.” And he added, “It may be a great idea… but it is not a park purpose. So I think it transgresses Section 128 of the City Charter.”

The city could – in theory – put it to a vote separate from going to trial. But so far no comment from City leaders on the ruling. The City Manager and Director of Public Services did not return messages seeking comment. Buckhalter says, “If the city wants to take it to the vote, that has been my intent from the beginning.”

Gaden thinks if it gets that far, it will still be successful. “We’re optimistic that FishPass will go forward once the question about the city park is resolved. Partially because this is really critical to Boardman River Restoration. The restoration of the Boardman River has been going on for decades with dam removal and habitat restoration in that system. And FishPass is designed to be the capstone of that.”

“There’s very strong public support for this. There’s no doubt about that. We’ve spent years doing outreach and discussions with people in the community. We’ve had several open houses, Q&A sessions.” So far 9&10 News has also not heard a response from the City Clerk’s office about the potential for a special election.

FishPass could even look at different locations for the project – either in Traverse City or in another community. Buckhalter mentioned during a recent court proceeding that FishPass had considered locating by the Wastewater Treatment Plant –not on City Park property – or locating in the city of Cheboygan.

But Gaden says, “FishPass is perfect for the Boardman River because it does fit into the restoration objectives and is the capstone of a multi-decadal restoration process… for a lot of reasons the Union Street location rose to the top.”

And before re-visiting a different location, Gaden says, “First things first. Let’s get to the hearing and let the city and the judge and the lawyers hash out the questions about the use of park property and go from there. But at the moment we’re now resigned to the legal process running its course.” He adds, “You don’t make these decisions lightly. So moving to another city or other location requires specific engineering and design to that location.… So we really want to stick with Plan A.”

Rick Buckhalter says he’s been struggling with the legal angles of moving this process forward, and fighting mostly on his own. Fairly challenging, he says, for the “little guy” who admits he doesn’t even know how to type. He’s had some volunteer helpers but says he may need other legal help for trial. Ultimately though, he still wants FishPass to go to a vote. “If it goes to a vote it would deliver a message to the city officials who I’ve been in contention with over the last four years. Their attitude towards a public resource is appalling.”

One issue brought up by the judge: what happens at the end of a 10 year agreement with FishPass? It could be renewed, or FishPass could pull out of the project. They’d take their equipment with them and replace the Union Street Dam, but that still leaves behind 400-feet of concrete walls along the banks of Boardman River. Judge Power said, “There’s no obligation of anybody to remove it if it doesn’t work out or the city chooses not to renew it.”

Buckhalter says, “They have a 400 foot fence that’s six foot high to keep you out of your own property. … the city residents are the owners.”

FishPass now moves to trial, which is set for May – that will determine whether the city has to put the issue to a vote.