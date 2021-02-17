Emma Norman Todd: First Known Black Student at Central Michigan University

Last week, 9&10 News told you about the first Black settlers in Mecosta County.

Well, one the first settlers became the first known Black student at a local university.

“You can see how strong she was as a Black woman for all of the things she achieved,” says Dr. Jay Martin, director of the Museum of Cultural and Natural History at Central Michigan University.

Emma Norman-Todd was born on February 7th, 1887 in a small town called Remus.

“It’s not very common in this part of the world, that some of our earliest settlers who come into this territory are actually African American,” says Martin.

Despite the challenges for Black women in the early 1900’s, Emma wanted to be a teacher.

“She was very driven and had a made-up mind,” says Emma’s granddaughter Diana Green.

So every day, Emma would drive a horse and buggy to Central Michigan Normal School, now known as Central Michigan University.

Eventually becoming the first known Black graduate at CMU

“It was not typical for universities in many places in the United States to accept students who were African American, and Central Michigan Normal, now Central Michigan University, was one of the early universities who was willing to do that,” says Martin.

After graduation, Emma returned Remus to teach at a one room schoolhouse near her family’s farm.

“She was the only Black teacher in the Remus area,” says Green.

Emma died in 1973, but her legacy continues to live on through five generations.

Tomarrah Green, fourth generation, says “I never had an African American teacher until college, and even then, I only had two. So just to know that way back then, that she came to school, she graduated, and she was a teacher is a big testament to her determination.”

Paving the way for her great, great granddaughters, like Tomarrah.

“It just passes on through every generation, the past is connected to the future.

An exhibit for Emma is currently in the works at CMU’s Museum of Cultural and Natural History. Martin says it should be completed by the end of this year, or early next year.

For more information about Emma Norman-Todd and the Black Settlers of Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties, click here Old Settlers Reunion or OSRW.