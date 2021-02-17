COVID-19 Changes How Churches Celebrate Ash Wednesday

Today is Ash Wednesday when Catholics celebrate the beginning of Lent.

But this year it looks a little different.

Traditionally ash is normally spread on the foreheads in the shape of a cross, but this year the Diocese of Gaylord recommended sprinkling ash over worshipper’s heads instead of touching them.

Immaculate Conception Parish in Traverse City says that even though it may be different than in years past, they are grateful they are able to hold services.

“When we didn’t have mass here it was just very sad not to have people come and worship. It’s just a sense of gratitude, we want to do everything we can to stay open and to keep people safe,” said Fr. Anthony Citro, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The parish is also practicing social distancing, limiting capacity, and streaming mass online to adhere to guidelines.