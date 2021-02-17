Cooking with Chef Hermann: Pork Ginger Scallion Meatballs with Farro

Pork Ginger Scallion Meatballs with Farro

2 cups of farro

Mix together:

1 large egg

½ cup panko crumbs

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ cup scallions

¼ cup cilantro

¼ tsp cumin

1/8 tsp cardamom

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp all spice

½ tbsp. ginger

1 lb. ground pork

2 tsp salt

Coarse ground black pepper to taste

Freeze meatballs for 10 minutes. In a bowl minx the meatballs with 3 Tbsp olive oil and 2 tsp lime juice.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Bake meatballs on greased sheet pan, Heat farro and place in bowl. Top with meatballs and serve with greek yogurt, cilantro, lime wedges for garnish.