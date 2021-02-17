Conservative Talk Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old.

Limbaugh pushed the envelope on talk radio and online and commented on everything from pop culture to politics in a career that spanned more than three decades.

A Missouri native, Limbaugh broke into radio in the 1970s and gained fame in the 1980s with his own nationally syndicated radio show.

At one point, his show was the highest rated talk show in the nation.

It was during that time that he developed a reputation for his polarizing views and inflammatory rhetoric.