Business Picks Up at Mt. Pleasant Gym After Months of Being Closed

A gym in Isabella County is starting to see more people walk through their doors after being closed for months throughout the pandemic.

MP Fit Club in Mt. Pleasant usually hosts group fitness classes.

Last year, they were forced to close for several months due to orders by the state health department.

Over the last year, the owner says the business lost 40 percent in annual income.

“When classes opened, you didn’t know what to expect, are we going to pick back up or not? And luckily, fortunately, people were ready to come back and do classes,” says Beth Birgy, owner of MP Fit Club.

Birgy says although businesses has picked up, she hopes things get back to normal soon.