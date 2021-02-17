Boyne City High School Committee Hosts “Frozen Foot” Fundraiser for Senior Celebrations

This past year for high school seniors has been difficult, and Boyne City High School Graduation Celebration Committee wants to make sure their last year is still memorable.

The committee is holding a month long fundraiser called the Frozen Foot Challenge to raise money for the seniors’ end of the year celebrations.

Anyone who wants to join can give a $20 donation to participate by either walking or running.

For every 10 miles recorded, participants are entered in a drawing for cash prizes.

The committee is unsure what the money will be used for yet, but they still want to make it special for their seniors.

“The goal for the Graduation Celebration Committee is to celebrate our seniors and their graduation,” said Boyne City High School Principal Karen Jarema. “No matter what the pandemic brings us this spring, we’ll have an opportunity to celebrate with them and send them off with some special gifts or opportunities to be together as a class.”

The committee will be accepting new participants until March 13, and the raffle drawing will take place March 14 at 7 p.m.