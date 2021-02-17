Baking with Kindness: Conscious Kids Cookies

In their family’s kitchen in Santa Monica, California, Malia and Kailani Yap have baked up a business built on a sweet idea – spreading kindness through cookies. “And we’re going to try to do that by making delicious cookies so that the people who get them are happy,” says Malia.

13-year-old Malia and her 12-year-old sister Kailani are the founders of Conscious Kids Cookies. They began their baking operation during the pandemic as a way to help brighten the days of others during difficult times. Kailani says, “We give our cookies traits like one kind cookie or one brave cookie.”

From managing orders, to packaging, to delivery, the young entrepreneurs are learning the ropes of running a business. “Being an entrepreneur helped me with like communication with other people,” says Kailani.

But the sisters wanted to do more than just find the recipe for successful sales. They also wanted to pay it forward. That’s why they’re donating 10% of all their proceeds to No Kid Hungry, an organization committed to ending childhood hunger. “We realize how fortunate we are that we have enough food and we would like to help support kids, maybe our age, who are in a less fortunate situation than we are,” says Malia.

Malia and Kailani say juggling their blossoming business with a full-time online school schedule isn’t easy, but it’s worth it. It’s proof, they say, that kids can make a difference.

“If you do have the time and resources to invest in doing something, then I think you should try to help change the world with it,” Malia says. It’s something these two sisters are hoping to do, one delicious batch at a time.

The Yap sisters hope to sell enough cookies to donate $10,000 dollars to No Kid Hungry. To learn more about the Yap sisters’ business and even order some cookies, you can check out their website ConsciousKidsCookies.com.