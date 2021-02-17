A Lifeline For Veterans

It’s always a shocking statistic to hear. An average of 22 U.S. Military veterans commit suicide every day. That’s why one Northern Michigan non-profit is stepping in to try and stop that in its tracks.

22 2 None assists veterans all over the region to “fight the fight within.” The group is made up of veterans with the goal of helping other brothers and sisters in arms.

Whether it’s lending an ear or helping with finances, they have one aim, to save veterans who feel like they have nowhere else to turn.

Vice President Ray McDaniel says that connection has never been more important, especially now as many veterans may feel even more isolated because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, “For our veterans who have seen things a lot of folks haven’t seen, it’s even more important for them to stay connected, stay communicating and be part of the community, to keep going with that purpose that they once had. I would rather talk about your problems than sit at your funeral. You know? That’s true. We would rather work through some things. It might be uncomfortable on both sides.”

22 2 None also recently purchased the old South Boardman Elementary School in Fife Lake. They plan to turn it into transitional housing for veterans.

If you need help or would like to donate to 22 2 None, click here.