88 Prisoners, 2 Staff Test Positive for UK Strain at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility

More cases of the U.K.’s COVID-19 strain, which is more contagious, have been found in a Michigan prison.

The state says it identified 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in prisoners and staff in the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, 88 prisoners and two staff.

Only five of the submitted test samples came back negative for the strain of COVID-19, and the state says 100 more tests are waiting on lab results.

This comes after the first case was discovered at the prison and said in a statement last week that it would begin testing prisoners and staff daily.