$2.5 Million Grant Will Support Michigan’s Rural Healthcare Workers

Northern Michigan communities could get even more help in their fight against COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced today it received a $2.5 million federal grant.

It will go toward addressing healthcare staffing shortages in rural communities, throughout the state.

Over the next four years, the grant will support the addition of more than 430 new healthcare workers in rural areas.