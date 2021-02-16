White House Relaunches Partnership with Faith-Based, Neighborhood Organizations
The Biden administration wants to work with people of faith to help combat poverty, racism and climate change.
Monday, the president signed an executive order to re-launch the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.
The White House says the order will promote partnerships with religious and secular organizations to better serve people in need.
President Biden says working with civil groups is essential to meeting challenges like the pandemic, systemic racism and escalating climate crisis.