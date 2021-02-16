Traverse City Passes Resolution to Rezone Portion of Eighth Street

Traverse City passed a resolution to rezone a portion of Eighth Street.

The city planner told our crews on Tuesday they’re looking at mixed-use developments with no increase to building heights.

The city actually plans to drop the maximum building height by 10 to 15 feet.

The goal is to provide growth opportunities while respecting the residential Boardman neighborhood along Eighth Street.

“The discussion is kinda just opening up regarding some of those pain points and I just want the public and the Boardman neighborhood to residents in particular to hear that right. We hear you and we know that that’s felt across the city and not just in your neighborhood,” said Ashlea Walter, Traverse City Commissioner.

The decision comes after decades of discussion.