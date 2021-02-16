Traverse City Couple Donates $1 Million to Northwestern Michigan College

A Traverse City couple gifted Northwestern Michigan College with a very generous donation.

Kim Hagerty and Antonio Simao made a $1 million commitment to NMC’s general fund.

It will also go toward scholarships in the aviation program, where Simao earned his pilot’s license.

The NMC Foundation says these funds can have a major impact on students and their success.

“Certainly scholarship support will remain critical to make education possible for our students and then the gift to the fund for NMC will also enable NMC to respond to emerging needs across the campus and among our student body,” said Rebecca Teahen, Executive Director.

NMC plans to give out about 20 scholarship to its students.