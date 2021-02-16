Traverse City and Cadillac Tackle Zoning Changes

Two of northern Michigan’s largest cities are tackling some possible zoning changes, which have the potential to set the course for future growth and development in Traverse City and Cadillac.

Russ Soyring is Traverse City’s longtime City Planner. He says on Tuesday night City Commissioners will be focused on three blocks of 8th Street. “Right now we have three different zoning districts down there and they all have subtle differences. When we were doing the whole 8th Street corridor, the design is to have one uniform type of zoning ordinance for 8th Street. So we end up for a more coherent design for 8th Street development as new buildings happen, to have the same rules and regulations as you go down that corridor.”

“There was a lot of disagreement on what the development should be along 8th Street, especially on building heights and everything.” Soyring says they’re looking at mixed use developments with no increase in building heights. “The Planning Commission is keeping the building heights lower in some areas than they are today. For instance if you’re putting a building close to residential neighborhood the building has to step down to 35 feet. Presently the rules are you can have a 45 foot tall building in those zones. So those new changes are going to be a little more respectful of the residential neighborhoods to the north.”

Soyring says there is a connection to the “tall buildings” discussions in the recent past. “We actually know there’s a lot of resistance to taller buildings and everything… so the planning commission is also recommending on the south side of 8th Street away from the Boardman neighborhood, we’re (currently) allowing buildings by Special Land Use Permit to go as high as 75 feet. We’re just, our recommendation is to strike that. And the tallest the buildings could be is 60 feet.” He says taller buildings would also require a wider setback.

“We’re trying to keep more of the scale that I think the community is asking for with these changes.”

The future of the 8th street neighborhood has been a discussion for years – decades even. In fact Russ Soyring says it was one of the first things on the agenda when he started the job in the 1980’s – and he’s set to retire at the end of this month. “My very first meeting in the city of Traverse City, January 1986. We were talking about 8th Street. And we were talking about removing parking so we could make it a four lane street. And now 35 years later we’re talking – we’ve narrowed it down to three lanes. And we’re trying to slow it down, cozy up the buildings next to the streets. So it really becomes a great destination. I think 8th Street is going to be a second downtown but instead of for tourists it will be for people who live and work here. And I think that’s pretty exciting.” Traverse City Commissioners meet Tuesday night.

Over in Cadillac – the city is working with the MI Economic Development Corporation to become a “Redevelopment Ready” certified community. City Manager Marcus Peccia says, “This process has led to us essentially evaluating and analyzing many provisions within our zoning code. And using framework provided by the state we’ve had to amend various areas of our code.”

“Quite simply the purpose is to streamline the process for the developer or person interested in developing property in the community.” Peccia wants to eliminate some of the bureaucracy and make it more appealing for downtown developers and property owners.

“The zoning amendment that the planning commission unanimously approved to recommend to the city council, to also consider ratifying, basically would allow for developers or property owners to do mixed use development by right. It eliminates some of the bureaucracy in terms of what otherwise would have been required.”

Peccia is excited about growth and feels the changes could help Cadillac’s downtown. “We’re open for business here in Cadillac, there’s a lot of investment happening in our downtown.” He adds, “This is a really exciting time for our community.”

That doesn’t mean no rules – just simplifying the process. “We currently do everything and anything possible to facilitate economic growth and development. And just because what I would call the antiquated zoning provisions we have on the books, may require an extra step or two in terms of going in front of a public body… we are very much put together with what I’d call a Rapid Response Team. We get a developer or property owner or someone that has property interest inquiring about opportunities and how to make them happen, we jump right to it.”

Peccia adds, “There are still checks and balances in place. There are still going to be legal requirements.” But he says “what this does is essentially eliminate perhaps the middle stepping stone. But we do everything we can to have the projects as ready to go as we possibly can. We already have the framework in place so they can truly move forward, versus having preliminary type discussions.”

He cites Cadillac Lofts as an example of the kind of mixed residential and business development the City is willing to work with. “Cadillac Lofts is what I would call the first mixed-use, new construction building and project that the city has seen in generations.”

But the Lofts project isn’t the only one that could come to the area. “A pre-existing building that might be all-commercial today. If somebody wanted to create residential use within it or a hotel use within it, while still maintaining a commercial component, now that would just be allowed to happen within these commercial districts and commercial zones.”

Peccia says the city “position(s) itself to be even more streamlined in terms of being able to work with property owners and developers in seeing their visions come true.” Cadillac takes up their zoning issues March First.