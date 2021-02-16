Pelosi Says Congress Plans to Have a ‘9/11-Style Commission’ Look into Jan. 6 Riot

Democrats say they are not done looking into the deadly riot at the Capitol even after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, 43 senators voted to acquit and 57 voted to convict.

But that wasn’t enough to convict the former president of inciting the attack on the Capitol last month.

Monday afternoon, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Congress will establish an independent 9/11-style commission to look into the deadly riot.

A Department of Homeland Security intelligence report says domestic extremists will pose a bigger threat to government workers and buildings throughout 2021.

The report says many groups may feel emboldened by the success of the Jan. 6 attack. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged more than 215 people in connection with the deadly riot.