New York Gov. Cuomo Accused of Under-Reporting COVID-19 Deaths at Long-Term Care Facilities

New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of under-reporting the number of coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities.

This comes after Cuomo’s top aide admitted to withholding data for months. That data showed thousands of more confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities than originally disclosed.

Now 14 New York Democratic senators believe Cuomo should be stripped of his emergency powers. And state Republican senators think he should be impeached.

New York’s GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy says, “The Cuomo administration purposely lied and withheld evidence and information to avoid prosecution. Andrew Cuomo must be prosecuted and Andrew Cuomo must be impeached if this evidence exists.”

According to New York’s Department of Health, 15,000 people died from the virus in long-term care facilities. That makes up about a third of all COVID-19 deaths in New York.