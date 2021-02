MTM On The Road: Cops and Doughnuts Makes Fresh Paczkis for Fat Tuesday

It’s Fat Tuesday so embrace it and pick up some of your favorite paczkis from Cops and Doughnuts.

They make them fresh at each of their locations.

Stop in and grab one or a dozen with some coffee!

They make several flavors from Blueberry to Custard filled.

It’ll be hard to just have one!

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are helping them get ready for the busy day and show us all the different kinds they make.