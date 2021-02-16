Michigan Health Officials Report 775 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 775 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 576,264 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,177 COVID-19 deaths.

As of Feb. 12, 517,991 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

