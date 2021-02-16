Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Chase Through Benzie County

A man is behind bars after he led police on a chase across Benzie County.

Last Wednesday, deputies from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car after it drove away from the scene of a crash.

The driver, Gage Lamie from Benzie County, drove away from deputies and ended up crashing near Wallaker Road where he got out of his vehicle and began running along with a 15-year-old passenger.

Deputies were able to arrest Lamie immediately and were able to find the 15-year-old after a short search.

Lamie was charged with fleeing and eluding and for possession of meth and a concealed weapon.