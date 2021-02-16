Living Right: Thyroid Disorders

One in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder in their lifetime.

Your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that regulates metabolism, body temperature and heart rate. It also produces a hormone that influences every cell, tissue and organ in the body.

Sometimes, the thyroid can produce too little or too much of the hormone, and if left untreated, can result in heart problems, osteoporosis and infertility.

We share how to keep it regulated from the start in today’s Living Right.