Lake County Sheriff’s Office Continues Stepped Up Drug Enforcement

Lake County deputies have found a large amount of drugs during the last few months of a stepped up drug enforcement effort.

It all started back in September and since then dozens of arrests have been made.

Several homes believed to be involved in dealing drugs have also been searched.

It was a drug enforcement effort born out of necessity for Lake County and Sheriff Richard Martin.

“Basically we don’t have any proactive drug enforcement in this county, we haven’t had for some time, over 20 years ago the sheriff at the time elected not to be part of the SSCENT concept drug enforcement team that’s headed by the state police,” explained Martin.

That led to the SHO-NUFF initiative.

“There’s different arms that come along with this. There is working with other departments on drug activity in surrounding counties, hitting these known drug houses or what we believe to be drug houses,” said Martin.

Sheriff Martin says one drug in particular seems to be popping up more and more.

“One thing I never would have thought years ago is heroin would have made a comeback, and we’ve been seeing that on an increase in the last several years, that was usually a drug that was real dirty and not many people would go to that level, but it’s making a resurgence,” said Martin.

The targeted drug enforcement effort is expected to continue, but Sheriff Martin says it will take more than just traffic stops and arrests to bring down drug related crimes.

“We want to make it stop because you can sit there and arrest people all day long, but if you don’t actually attack the root of why it’s a problem, so I think this is one focus but we need to be doing more on stopping it from happened continuously,” said Martin.