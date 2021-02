Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’ by Yuval Noah Harari

Humankind has come so far with technology – it’s hard to tell sometimes where the inspiration came from in the first place. One author takes a deep dive into evolution exploration, and how we came to be so advanced. Our friend from Brilliant Books, Anthony Ascione gives us all the details about this graphic novel.

