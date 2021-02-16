FishPass Project Halted Until Trial Date in May

A judge issues his ruling on the fate of the FishPass project in Traverse City, and it’s just come down late in the day Tuesday.

Construction of the $20 million FishPass was supposed to start last month – but it’s been tied up in court. Traverse City resident Rick Buckhalter filed a lawsuit, suing the city. He’s arguing that the area around the Union Street Dam is City parkland and making changes to it should require a public vote.

The city argued FishPass will remain a public park, and compares it to improvements made at the Clinch Park marina and other city parks.

But Tuesday the judge ruled there’s enough evidence to argue that as a self-described research laboratory – FishPass is not solely a city park as outlined in the City Charter.

13th Circuit Court Judge Hon. Thomas Power says, “The word ‘solely’ is in the Charter. So that’s what it requires. Unless the electors by a 3/5 majority approve subsequently a disposal of the cemetery or park or portions thereof.”

“The question is, is a research laboratory, which does include in its discussion that it will pass fish upstream and maybe downstream … is this consistent with a dedication ‘solely to park purposes?‘”

Judge Power went on to say that it can be argued that “a laboratory is not for public recreational use.”

The judge’s ruling means there’s enough evidence that Buckhalter’s lawsuit should go to a trial. That will be scheduled for May – but in the meantime the project is halted and construction cannot begin.