Firefighters Battle Fire, Below Freezing Temperatures During Osceola County House Fire

First responders have also had to battle the below freezing conditions across northern Michigan.

That included firefighters in Osceola County who were called to a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Marion.

They say smoke and flames were pouring out of the home when they got there.

The Marion Fire Department says the first loads of water to arrive on the scene are warm, but after that, they have to work to keep things from freezing up.

“Once we get here, the pump operator has the pump set up so we circulate water all the time while he’s still using water. Then the nozzles in there we never shut them down, they’re always at least a slow trickle out of them if they have to lay them down on the ground,” said Capt. Bruce Tower.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.