Espresso Bay Hosts Contest for Free Coffee for a Year

Even after Valentine’s Day, Espresso Bay in downtown Traverse City is still spreading the love with free coffee February.

You have the chance for a free year of coffee too.

Each day of the month, the coffee shop has been offering a free cup of coffee to different groups of people each day.

This includes veterans, healthcare workers, and engineers and construction workers.

As an added bonus, anyone can enter their email on their website to sign up to be entered in a drawing for a free pound of coffee of their choice every month for the year.

Espresso Bay says these are just two fun ways they can say thanks to the community.

“It’s definitely bringing in people that don’t normally get to come in, so it’s fun to meet new faces, and just connect with different parts of the community that we normally wouldn’t get to,” said Dan Guy, Owner of Espresso Bay.

The winner will be drawn on March 1.

For more information, click here.