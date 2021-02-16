Emmet Co. State Trooper Retires After Celebrated Career

Emmet County trooper Richard Carlson is retiring from the Michigan State Police after 25 years of service.

He received national recognition as Officer of the Month after saving a child from a burning building. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund honored him with a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Before becoming a state trooper, Carlson served in the Army National Guard. He also worked at the Munising fire department, served as the City Commissioner of Munising, and later as Mayor pro tempore.

Carlson was a state trooper at the Petoskey Post, which merged with the Gaylord Post in 2011.

Carlson worked with kids, teaching a youth hunter safety program and coaching Pop Warner football and lacrosse.

Outside of work, he enjoys hunting and fishing.