DTE Energy Foundation Donates Over $100K to Habitat for Humanity

The DTE Energy Foundation donated more than $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

The $110,000 donation will go toward critical home repairs in northwestern Michigan.

The goal is to help improve low-income households by making them safer and more energy efficient.

The DTE Energy Foundation says they saw the need for these repairs rise amid the pandemic.

“2020 going into 2021 has just been so much high pressure for our families and taking away one of those pressures just helps the family unit be more successful, be more secure, be more healthy,” said Lynette Dowler, President of the DTE Energy Foundation.

The grant is expected to provide repairs for 30 to 40 households through the end of June.