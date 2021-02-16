Democratic Congressman, NAACP Sue Donald Trump Over Role in U.S. Capitol Riot

A Democratic congressman is suing former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, alleges in the lawsuit that Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

The suit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act. The Ku Klux Klan Act was passed in 1871 as a response to KKK violence and prohibits or intimidation that is meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from fulfilling their constitutional duties.

The NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf.

Lawyers for Trump have denied that he incited the riot.