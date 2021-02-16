Deficit School Districts in Northern Michigan Work to Get out of the Red

School districts in deficit face a number of challenges that involve making tough cuts in the budget, declining enrollment and state oversight.

“It’s a different set and series of red tape and paperwork and auditing and oversight from the state,” says Casey Petz, superintendent of Suttons Bay Public Schools.

Ben Williams was hired as the new superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools last November with a mission… Get the district out of a deficit.

“Fortunately, a lot of that heavy lifting occurred before I arrived. I think the prior year the district eliminated 13 positions out of 85 professional staff. Obviously, those are difficult things any time a district has to do that,” says Williams.

Williams says while deciding what to cut out of the budget it was important to look at student needs:

“The good news is, we’ve been able to maintain our programs, maintain our extracurricular offerings, maintain our clubs and our sports.”

The state recently approved Houghton Lake Community Schools mid-year budget amendment.

Williams says they’re on track to get out of the red by June:

“One of the biggest things of making sure you get out of deficit is don’t change the plan mid-stream and start hiring lots of staff that otherwise you’re going to have trouble affording long term.”

In Suttons Bay, Petz worked to get his district out of deficit last year.

“I think when done properly, you can exit with that peace intact, that the cuts don’t have to affect the classroom,” says Petz.

However, with decreasing enrollment across the state, Petz fears the stability of school districts could be at risk.

“I look at the problems that we’re going to have as being anywhere from one to three years out,” says Petz. “That stimulus money won’t always be coming, the super blend goes away, parents settle into their new routine.”