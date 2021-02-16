Cherry Grove Fire Department Sends Retiree Off in Style

Charlie Seabold retired from the Cherry Grove Fire & Rescue Department this week.

Seabold served 47 years in the community, helping found the Cherry Grove Fire & Rescue Department.

In addition to firefighting, Seabold worked as an EMT responder for his entire career.

He provided maintenance for the department, fixing anything that needed it.

Seabold’s fellow firefighters enjoyed his stories of fighting fires, starting the department, and knowledge he gained through the years.

The Cherry Grove Fire & Rescue Department sent Seabold off in style with fire trucks and a hose that spelled out “thank you.”